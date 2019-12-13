Taylor French and the Lewis Central High School jazz choir filled the quiet halls of Joslyn Art Museum with warm holiday tunes,
French, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Lewis Central. She’s been a part of the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of her educational career. Halfway through her final year as a Titan, French said she is both excited and nervous about moving on to college and her adult life. She said it will be hard to leave her second family behind.
“I just love the family that we’ve built,” she said. “It’s been such a great experience, and it’s something that will carry on for the rest of my life.”
French is heavily-involved outside the classroom, participating in a number of sports, organizations and performance arts. She sings in the jazz and show choirs, is a member of the swimming, wrestling and bowling teams, and is part of groups like mock trial, National Honor Society and Five Star, and she is also gearing up for the school’s spring musical. While she said the workload can be draining at times, she said the relationships she’s built and the experiences she’s been through have shaped her as a person and will help define who she is as she gets older.
French said she’s looking forward to a relaxing winter break, during which she’ll spend lots of time hanging with family, baking cookies and visiting with older friends who will be back home from college.
