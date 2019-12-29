Weather Alert

...FOG FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITIES OF HALF A MILE OR LESS ARE OCCURRING OVER PARTS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA AS OF LATE SATURDAY EVENING. THE FOG COULD BE LOCALLY DENSE UNTIL AFTER ABOUT 2 AM, BUT VISIBILITIES SHOULD IMPROVE AS WINDS INCREASE LATER TONIGHT. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR TRAVEL AND USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS.