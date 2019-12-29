Tylar Brammer‘s job is finding Nemo the dog his forever home.
Brammer, 19, is a native of Malvern and still lives there today. She is a graduate of Glenwood High School, where she received her diploma last year. Brammer has a passion for animals, having grown up with several cats and dogs her entire life. She worked for a dog day care for a year before recently taking a job at Midlands Humane Society.
Brammer is the newest employee at the shelter, serving as an adoption counselor. Three weeks into the job, Brammer said it’s been a great experience so far. She said the staff is great, she’s fallen in love with several of the animals in residence and she said she loves the feeling of seeing a shelter animal and a pet owner make that special connection.
“It’s so awesome,” she said. “Just the feeling when someone calls and they’re interested in an animal, I get so excited when they finally come in and they make a good fit.”
Brammer is posing with Nemo, an 18-month-old Cane Corso mix available for adoption at the shelter. He’s been Midlands since Dec. 10, and was an owner surrender after being brought in by animal control. Brammer said he a big boy full of love. She also said that due to his breed, experience with large dogs is preferred. His adoption fee is $250.
In other shelter news, Midlands is in the middle of its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. An anonymous donor has offered to match up to $15,000 raised through Dec. 31. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing with Midlands, said the opportunity to have a large donation doubled is tremendous for the shelter.
“That’s a lot of extra money when you consider our daily operating costs and the supplies we go through every day,” she said. “You’re helping twice as many animals.”
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
