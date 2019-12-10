Willy the cat is a Midlands Humane Society alumnus, and his owner hopes that people can give shelter pets like him a warm forever home this holiday and winter season.
Willy is a year-and-a-half-old male domestic shorthair with a “broken mackerel” stripe pattern. He was small enough to fit into the palm of her hand when Alexis Zgud of Lincoln, Nebraska, spotted him at Midlands two summers ago. She said she instantly fell in love with him, but he had a nasty virus and had to stay at the shelter for a week or so before he could be adopted.
Shelter staff kept her updated and sent her photos as she patiently awaited for him to be back in good health. The time came and she quickly made her way back across the river to pick up her little kitten. He’s been enjoying the good life ever since, bonding with Zgud’s other cat, Lilly, and laying around in the window sunlight anytime he can.
Zgud said she was impressed with the Midlands staff and encourages animal lovers to give back to their area shelters whenever they can. Her birthday is coming up and she recently raised $200 for Midlands via a Facebook fundraiser.
In other shelter news, Midlands is in the middle of its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. An anonymous donor has offered to match up to $15,000 raised through Dec. 31. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing with Midlands, said the opportunity to have a large donation doubled is tremendous for the shelter.
“That’s a lot of extra money when you consider our daily operating costs and the supplies we go through every day,” she said. “You’re helping twice as many animals.”
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
