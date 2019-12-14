There is finally peace between brothers Cael and Dane Yrkoski following the great Penny War at St. Albert Elementary School.
Cael, 9, left, and Dane, 8, are Omaha natives, but their family moved to Crescent about four years ago. The two have been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools since before they moved across the river. Cael is a fourth-grader in teacher Kim Gorman’s class and Dane is a third-grader in teacher Noellé Stevens’ class.
St. Albert third-graders, including Dane, had a casual Friday and pizza party at school Friday as their class won the school’s Penny War with 41,000 points. The next closest class had 22,000 points. Over the past few weeks, buckets for each class were stationed outside the elementary offices, where passersby could plug coins for the class of their choosing. One penny was worth one point, and silver coins detracted points. Dollar bills and checks were also worth points. The elementary students raised more than $4,000 during the campaign, which will benefit the school’s annual auction and fundraiser. The two helped school officials count the coins, which they said was a lot of work. They said a security guard even helped escort the enormous coin collection to the bank for depositing.
Cael and Dane are excited for winter break and Christmas. Cael said he’s looking forward to sleeping in and Dane hopes that we get some snow in the next few weeks so he can go sledding. They said they’re going to spend the night at their grandma’s house for Christmas Eve and then wake up for the family’s holiday celebration. They’re both hoping Santa brings them some sports trading cards.
Now that the Penny War is behind them, Cael and Dane Yrkoski are ready for a peaceful, relaxing Christmas.
