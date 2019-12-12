Clara and Leo Pitt are a dynamic duo.
Clara, 2, and Leo, 5, are Council Bluffs natives and active siblings that like to go out on the town.
Wednesday morning, the two were treated to a visit from Santa Claus at the Council Bluffs Public Library, a spot they visit often with their mom, Katherine. Some kids weren’t so happy to see the jolly, red-clad fellow, but the Pitts were all in, going in for a big hug before sitting on Santa’s lap to tell him what they want for Christmas. Katherine said they enjoy frequenting the library’s youth services department for the free, fun programming, and for the dedicated staff members.
The Pitt family also enjoys spending time at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park. Katherine joined a team of community members last summer to renovate the park, which reopened last fall. At 18,000 square feet, Dream Playground is the largest public, handicapped-accessible playground in Iowa and one of the largest in the country. The mother Pitt said she’s proud to be a part of something that her kids and future generations will grow up enjoying.
