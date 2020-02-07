Aleesha Mascarenas is another year older and another year wiser. Mascarenas is just barely 14 years old, as she celebrated her birthday yesterday.
She was born near Duluth, Minnesota, but her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was just two weeks old. She attended Hoover Elementary School before heading to Kirn Middle School, where she is currently an eighth-grader.
With graduation just a few months away, Mascarenas looked back and said she’s enjoyed her middle school experience. She said classes were a breeze, except when it came to writing essays, she said with a laugh.
Mascarenas said it’s been interesting spending her last year at Kirn at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus, and she’s grown to call it home as she looks ahead to her years at Abraham Lincoln High School.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I’m looking forward to playing more sports in high school.”
Mascarenas runs track and plays soccer, and she’s looking forward to spring sports season. Track starts in March, but she’ll start practicing sooner than that.
Mascarenas has enjoyed her middle school years, but she said she is ready for the opportunities, freedoms and responsibilities that await her in high school.
