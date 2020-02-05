Amy Campagna is the newest face at Pottawattamie County Conservation, and she’s been serving the area since last fall. Campagna is a Nebraska native, and she grew up on her family’s farm in south central Nebraska.
She currently lives on an acreage just outside Fort Calhoun. Campagna has been working as an environmental educator for about eight years, and she recently took a position as the environmental education coordinator for the county. Her professional background began in the human services field, though. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, and she served as a licensed mental health practitioner after that.
She left work to stay at home to raise three children before getting into the Nebraska Master Naturalist program, which she said was the inspiration for her getting into environmental education. Though, she said, the seeds were sown at a young age growing up on a farm. She also said that raising kids around agriculture and animals helped shape their understanding of nature and their relationship with it, and she wanted to help bring that experience to others.
Campagna served as an educator at Fontenelle Forest, as well as education coordinator for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, before arriving at Pottawattamie County Conservation in September. She said she’s no stranger to Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, where her office is based out of, and she’s been visiting the park for many years. She said it’s a great opportunity to be working at such a unique space in the Loess Hills, and she has enjoyed providing nature-based programs and education to people in and out of the county.
“I really love seeing people’s excitement when they get connected with something in nature, and realize their part in the bigger picture,” she said.
More information about Pottawattamie County Conservation and its staff, parks and programs can be found at pottcoconservation.com.
