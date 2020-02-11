Cael McLaren has worked hard to get where he is in his wrestling career, and he’s just a few matches away from a state tournament berth.
McLaren, 17, is a native of Griswold, and he lived there until almost five years ago, when his family moved to Council Bluffs. He said they were looking for a change of pace in schools, and his sister, Sydney, had heard good things about St. Albert Catholic Schools while attending volleyball camps years ago. Cael and Sydney shadowed at the school, enjoyed the experience and made the decision with their parents to move to Council Bluffs.
The McLarens arrived during Cael’s seventh-grade year. He is currently a junior in high school and his sister graduated two years ago. McLaren said it’s been a great experience at St. Albert so far. He noted that there is a real tight-knit sense of community at St. Albert, and it’s easy to get along with everyone around him. He is a student athlete, playing football and competing on the Falcons wrestling team.
A strong showing from McLaren during the Class 1-A Sectional 14 wrestling tournament in Oakland on Saturday has him primed for the upcoming district tournament in Underwood. Competing in the 170-pound weight class, McLaren took down East Mills’ Brody Gordon and AHSTW’s Seth Kiesel to earn the title of champion. McLaren said he is proud of his performance, as he had lost to Gordon during their first meeting this season; however, McLaren has won twice against him since. He said he’s never wrestled Kiesel, so getting the win late in the season was big for him.
This weekend will be McLaren’s first district meet appearance, having barely missed last year after placing third at sectionals. He said he has been training hard since then, and he feels like he has what it takes to make it to state. He is ready to leave it all on the mat this weekend.
