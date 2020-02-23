Clayton Hoberman, DO, is regional medical director at St. Croix Hospice. He has been practicing hospice and palliative medicine in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area for the past 10 years and joined St. Croix Hospice in 2016.
Hoberman works with St. Croix Hospice care teams and community partners to serve patients with life-limiting medical conditions. An Omaha native, Hoberman enjoys playing piano, gardening, traveling and spending time with his wife and two children.
St. Croix Hospice is a Midwest hospice provider with locations around Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, including branches in Council Bluffs and Omaha.
Clinical teams provide care and comfort to patients with life-limiting conditions, including individuals who have congestive heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. St. Croix Hospice is proud to partner with hospitals like Methodist Jennie Edmundson to deliver exceptional patient care at the end of life.
Come support the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cardiovascular Services and Jennie Edmundson Foundation with a night of dancing to Taxi Driver at Dance to the Beat on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040 or visit our website at jehfoundation.org to download a form.
