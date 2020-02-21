Dr. Eric Bendorf has been a general surgeon with Council Bluffs Surgical Associates, P.C., located on the Jennie Edmundson campus for more than 22 years, practicing both general and robotic surgery.
He and his wife, Kaci, have three children, Chelsea, Whitney and Chandler, as well as two granddaughters. In his spare time, he enjoys woodworking, oil painting, working on projects around the house and dancing.
He and his daughter attended Dance to the Beat in 2019, and had such a good time, that he became a table sponsor for this year’s event. Dance to the Beat is a fundraiser that benefits cardiovascular patients who need additional financial assistance to get them through recovery.
When asked why he’s a supporter of Dance to the Beat, he said, “My dad went to the Mayo Clinic for angioplasty and stents. Two weeks later he had a heart attack when a stent occluded. Doctors Ayoub and Armbruster worked together to re-open the stent.
“Although I work at Jennie, I was not aware of the capabilities of our own cardiologists. It’s a well-kept secret which shouldn’t be. People of southwest Iowa need to know what is available to them right here.”
Come support the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cardiovascular Services and Jennie Edmundson Foundation with a night of dancing to Taxi Driver at Dance to the Beat on Feb. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040 or visit our website at jehfoundation.org.
