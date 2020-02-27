Dr. Joseph T. Ayoub, a cardiologist for more than 20 years, has been associated with the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs for over eight years.
As a cardiologist, his patients’ health and wellbeing is his primary concern. Many patients are strapped financially and, when there is a gap in coverage or they are unable to work, vital medications or therapy are sometimes skipped.
Dance to the Beat, a fundraiser featuring the band Taxi Driver, benefits cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Proceeds from the dance assist uninsured and underinsured cardiac patients with much needed services like cardiac rehab, medications, and transportation.
Ayoub is an active member of the Dance to the Beat planning committee. In addition to attending the many early morning meetings throughout the year, he has been instrumental in securing sponsorships for this year’s event.
“Dance to the Beat makes an important difference in the lives of our patients. It helps improve the overall care that is provided to the patients,” said Ayoub.
Join us at the Mid-America Center on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Your $30 ticket buys you an evening of music and dancing, light appetizers and chances at some really great raffle and auction items.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040. Tickets will also be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.