Dr. Tom Brandt and his wife, Becky, first introduced Dance to the Beat to Council Bluffs a short four years ago. The event, featuring the band Taxi Driver, is a cardiac care fundraiser sponsored by Methodist Physician’s Clinic Heart Care Center and the Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
In four short years the event has grown in popularity and will, for the first time, be held at the Mid-America Center on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m.
“Becky and I started the event in Norfolk, Nebraska, as a fundraiser for cardiovascular patients. We brought the idea to Council Bluffs, and to date it has been a resounding success,” Brandt said. “We have patients in our service who don’t have the resources necessary to obtain customary care, and Dance to the Beat helps them financially.”
This is a community-wide even,t and you do not need to be a cardiac patient to attend.
“Dance to the Beat is not only for a good cause, it’s just plain fun,” Brandt said. “We raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in our community and get a chance for healthcare providers, staff, patients, music lovers and the general public to get together for a very enjoyable evening.”
If you are familiar with the band Taxi Driver, you know this will be a fun event. The dance committee has been busy securing great auction and raffle items for the evening.
Join us at the Mid-America Center on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. for Dance to the Beat. Your $30 ticket buys you an evening of music and dancing, light appetizers and chances at some really great raffle and auction items.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 712-396-6040. Tickets will also be available at the door.
