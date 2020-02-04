Ethel the dog is a “Canine Cupid” hoping that Council Bluffs will spread the love to Midlands Humane Society this Valentine’s Day season.
Ethel is a 10-year-old French bulldog owned by Midlands Humane Society Shelter Manager Jenny Jarrell. Jarrell adopted her from the Midwest Dog Rescue Network in the winter of 2014.
She was fostering Ethel at the time and just couldn’t bring herself to give her back, and she’s been a loving part of the family ever since. Ethel shares the house with two other dogs and three cats.
Jarrell said she’s a great dog who knows how to get along. “Ethel is awesome because she is literally the easiest-going dog,” she said.
“No matter what you throw at her — kids, dogs, cats — she just goes with the flow and adapts.” Ethel is so laid back, she has no problem donning a pink tutu as Valentine’s Day approaches to help spread the word for the shelter’s annual Wag-A-Gram fundraiser.
Area romantics can surprise their loved ones with office or home visits by an ambassador dog from the shelter. The cost is $45 and includes a Valentine’s note, a long stem red rose and cookie.
There is also a new corporate option for businesses to get in on the adorable action, as well. The cost ranges from $150 to $350 depending on how many employees are in the company.
Visit midlandshumanesociety.org or contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org with any questions or to reserve a spot.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at the Midlands website or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
