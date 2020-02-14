Grant Brehmer is ready to dig into life after high school.
Brehmer, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Lewis Central High School. He’s been a part of the Lewis Central Community School District since he was just a little fellow attending Kreft Primary School. Now, he’s just a few months away from graduating high school, and Brehmer said he’s wondering where all that the time went.
“It’s kind of crazy, to be honest,” he said. “It seems like just yesterday I was a freshman. The time’s just really flown by.”
Brehmer said he’s a little nervous about taking the next step in life, but he is mostly excited. He said his time as a Titan has prepared him for college and beyond. Next fall, Brehmer will attend the South Dakota School of Mines, where he will play football and study civil engineering.
He’s been a member of the Project Lead the Way program at L.C., which set him up with engineering courses to get him primed for college. He’s enjoyed success in his high school football career, having made the trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state football semifinals the past two years; and he said he is ready to challenge himself at the collegiate level.
Brehmer has many plans for the future, but he said he wants to make the rest of his time at L.C. count and make as many memories as possible. Tonight should be a big one for him, as Brehmer and the Titans varsity basketball team square off against city rival Abraham Lincoln. He said the gym’s always a little louder when the two teams meet up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.