Jeiel Blanco is a long way from home, but he is enjoying his time in the Midwest.
Jeiel, 13, is a native of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, a municipality on the eastern central region of the main island. Jeiel moved to Council Bluffs with his parents and brother three years ago, about when he was entering middle school. He is currently an eighth-grader at Kirn Middle School.
A few years into his move, Jeiel said he still thinks back to when he left home.
“It was hard for me to leave Puerto Rico,” he said. “I was born there. I have a past there, you know?”
Although he misses home, Jeiel said he is enjoying the new experience. In Puerto Rico, he said the temperatures are always in the 70s and 80s. He said it’s been interesting being able to experience the four seasons in the Midwest, including seeing snow for the first time in Council Bluffs.
Outside the classroom, Jeiel said he keeps busy at home or at his family’s church, where he plays bass in the band. He said he is looking forward to getting more involved in extracurricular activities when he attends Abraham Lincoln High School next year. He said he wants to get into art, music and athletics, including trying out for the Lynx basketball team next fall.
Jeiel has had several new experiences over the past few years, and he’s ready for more as he takes the step up to high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.