Methodist Physicians Clinic Heart Care Center along with Honorary Co-Chairs, John Burns and his wife, Barb, invite you to join them on Feb. 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Mid-America Center for Dance to the Beat.
This concert fundraiser, featuring local band favorite “Taxi Driver,” is in its fourth year of raising funds for cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Burns, a cardiovascular patient, was first diagnosed with coronary artery disease in 2014. His cardiologist, Dr. Armbruster, successfully inserted a stent in the impaired artery.
“I was impressed with the excellent cardiac care that I received from my cardiologist and the entire Methodist Jennie Edmundson cardiac services team,” he said. “Barb and I agreed to co-chair the Dance to the Beat event to recognize the quality of medical care provided by the cardiology team and to help raise funds to provide cardiac care to those patients without resources to receive necessary follow-up care.”
The Burns live in Council Bluffs. John is an attorney, and Barb is a retired teacher who is active in several local organizations.
Your $30 ticket buys you an evening of music and dancing, light appetizers, raffles and a chance at some really great auction items. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040.
