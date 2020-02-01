Katie Kyker is the current president of the Council Bluffs Centennial Rotary Club. She joined Rotary two and a half years ago when she joined the staff at the Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
“I wanted to become a Rotarian after hearing about all of the fundraising and service projects the club was involved in,” Kyker said. “I saw a group that was truly making a difference in the community, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
In her role, she has assisted with the planning and preparation of the annual Souper Bowl Food Drive.
“I love this event. It is amazing how generous the community is and how much of an impact the food drive has on local organizations,” Kyker said. “I also enjoy volunteering alongside members of the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club.”
The Souper Bowl Food Drive takes place today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following participating grocery stores: Hy-Vee on Madison Avenue, Hy-Vee on West Broadway and Fareway on McKenzie Avenue.
When you’re stocking up for the big game, please remember to help our local food pantries by donating money or non-perishable grocery items to Rotary volunteers who will be accepting donations at the front of the stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.