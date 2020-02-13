Lee Thurlow spent decades working at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, and she recently came back to volunteer.
Thurlow is a native of Neligh, Nebraska, a town west of Norfolk. She graduated from Neligh High School in 1968 and, shortly after, she married her sweetheart, Marvin. The two have been together ever since, and they will be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary in May. The two lived in Atkinson, Nebraska, for a time before moving to Council Bluffs, where the two have been for about 45 years.
Thurlow took a job at Mercy not too long after moving to the area. She spent 40 years assisting in the outpatient surgery department. She operated as a unit secretary and a patient transporter, among other things. She said the excellent staff and the relationships she formed with the countless patients she saw kept her coming back all those years. And it’s the same people that brought her back to volunteer at the hospital. She’s six months in and works once or twice a week. She said it feels just like the old days of her career.
“It’s just a great place to work,” she said. “I really loved my job, and the people I worked with.”
Outside of hospital life, Thurlow loves spending time with her family. She has a son, Troy, and a daughter, Cynthia, who both live in the area. She has three grandkids and three great grandchildren, whom she gets to see all the time. She said she enjoys having her great grandkids stop by every morning to board the school bus.
When she isn’t with family, Thurlow spends time at her church, Open Door Baptist Church, where she can be found worshipping or socializing with fellow congregants.
