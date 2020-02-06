On the field of play and in the classroom, it’s a family affair for Lillia Williams at St. Albert.
Williams, 16, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was about 2. She attended Hoover Elementary School but transferred to St. Albert Catholic Schools her sixth-grade year. She is currently a sophomore in high school.
Williams said she’s enjoyed her time at St. Albert, noting the close, welcoming atmosphere and a group of dedicated teachers. She’s the oldest of three Saintes sisters, including her, eighth-grader Olivia and preschooler Tahlia. She said it’s nice having a sister close in age, someone she can relate to and confide in.
She also said she loves having “a baby sister,” and she enjoys taking care of her, going out to the park or driving her around. She’s glad to be under the same roof as both her sisters during the school day.
Outside the classroom, Williams is a dedicated, all-seasons athlete. She plays volleyball and soccer, runs track and competes on the wrestling team. Williams started wrestling in eighth grade, but had to take her freshman season off to recover from hip surgery.
Her first season back went well, culminating in winning three out of five matches during the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state wrestling tournament in Waverly two weekends ago. She said it’s been an interesting experience, since she mostly wrestles boys during the regular season.
She said it’s good training that has helped prepare her for moments like those at the state tournament. Williams is currently looking ahead to spring sports season, and noted that track practice begins in two weeks. She’s hoping that the temperatures get a little warmer by then.
She’s a busy lady at a track meet, as she participates in both track and field events. She’s a long jumper, and she runs sprint and hurdle events. She also participates in club track during the summer, competing in javelin and combined events. Her family traveled to Virginia this summer for the State Games of America, a biennial amateur multi-sport event.
Williams said she’s a motivated individual and hates just sitting around, which drives her to be so involved in athletics. And she plans on staying focused as she finishes her high school career and looks ahead to the future.
