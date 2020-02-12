Madison Etherington has a lot of school ahead of her, but she got a look inside a few career fields Tuesday. Etherington is Council Bluffs native and a current eighth-grader at Kirn Middle School. She bounced around various elementary schools in Council Bluffs and Omaha before finishing at Hoover Elementary School.
She’s been at Kirn for all of middle school, which is coming to an end in just a few months. Etherington said she’s going to be sad when she has to leave it behind. She said she’s made some good friends there and has had some really supportive teachers. Like many students her age, she’s a little nervous about taking the step up to high school.
“It’s kind of scary,” she said. “It’s a big change.”
Etherington was thinking even further ahead than high school yesterday afternoon, though, as the annual Careerockit program made a stop at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus.
The program brings area professionals from various career fields to Council Bluffs schools of all grade levels to give students a chance to learn about different types of jobs. One presentation that Etherington attended was given by Ilona Holland, who runs Life Dimesions by Ilona, offering yoga classes, massage therapy and more. Etherington and some of her classmates learned about Holland’s career in holistic wellness and they practiced a few forms of meditation.
Etherington said she had practiced yoga in the past, and that the presentation was very calming. She said she enjoyed it when Holland played a wave drum for the class as they closed their eyes and took in deep breaths. Etherington has plenty of time before even thinking of college, but she said it was interesting to get a look at a variety of jobs during Careerockit. She said it’s nice to see as many different perspectives as she can as she gets older.
Etherington is going to miss Kirn, but she said it won’t be the last time she walks the halls. She said she is excited to see the school’s renovations, even if she won’t be a student anymore. She has some cousins who will be attending Kirn next year, so she is glad to know that someone from her family will be able to enjoy it. And she definitely plans on paying them a visit.
