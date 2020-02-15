Mia Harris has a lot of love for her Titans family.
Harris, 19, is an Omaha native, but she did a lot of growing up in Council Bluffs, moving across the Missouri River when she was 9. She attended Titan Hill Intermediate School and Lewis Central Middle School before arriving at Lewis Central High School, where she is currently a senior. Graduation is just a few months away, and Harris looked back at her time at the high school. She said that going in as a freshman was a little nerve-racking, but she said she loved the experience after learning the ropes. It’s been a long four years, but she said it will all be worth it when she crosses the stage to receive her diploma.
“It’ll be a big relief,” she said. “But it’s also going to be hard to leave.”
Thursday afternoon, Harris was spotted in the L.C. gym with her peers and hordes of students from other high schools for the annual Trades Exploration Day career fair. She perused booths from several colleges and trade programs to draw inspiration for her future career. She is planning on attending Iowa Western Community College next fall, and one field she is interested in studying is criminal justice, with the hope of working in law enforcement one day.
Harris is ready to experience her life after high school, but she said she wants to cherish the rest of her time as a Titan.
“It’s been a long road,” she said. “But I think most of us seniors are ready to move on.”
