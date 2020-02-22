Mike Malcolm is an exercise specialist in Cardiac Rehab at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, a role he has been in for 25 years. He started his career at Jennie Edmundson as a physical therapy tech while earning his bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
Malcolm and his wife, Lori, have been married for 27 years and are the proud parents of two boys and three dogs. Their oldest son is a college wrestler and their youngest has a passion for motorcycle racing. They spend their free time following their sons’ passions by attending events all over the country.
Malcolm is proud to be part of the cardiac care team at Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
“There are patients who simply could not afford to stick to their treatment plans without some assistance. That’s where Dance to the Beat comes in. Funds generated from this event help with co-pays, transportation and everyday living expenses.
“Depression is also common among people who have suffered from a cardiac event, and the socialization that comes with rehab is vital,” he said. “I’m glad they allow me to be part of their journey.”
Come support the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cardiovascular Services and Jennie Edmundson Foundation with a night of dancing to Taxi Driver at Dance to the Beat on Feb. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040 or visit our website at jehfoundation.org to download a form.
