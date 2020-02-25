Mike Walker is the wound care ostomy case manager at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He joined the Jennie family five and a half years ago after receiving his nursing degree from Iowa Western.
Walker held a variety of positions before deciding to go to nursing school and “it was one of the best decisions I ever made. My mom and my sister are both nurses, and I’ve always had a passion for helping people.”
Walker is a Council Bluffs native and is the youngest of six children. He has a 17-year-old daughter and has been with his husband, Jake, for 16 years. He said he would be remiss if he didn’t mention his cat, Terry. When he isn’t working, he and Jake love to travel and try new restaurants.
Walker is a member of the Dance to the Beat committee and has a knack for coming up with, and following through on getting, great auction and raffle items. His tenacity has resulted in an Apple Watch and a $1,000 cruise voucher for this year’s event.
“Helping my patients and my community is part of what makes my heart beat,” he said. “Jennie is my home.”
Come support the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cardiovascular Services and Jennie Edmundson Foundation with a night of dancing to Taxi Driver at Dance to the Beat on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit our website at jehfoundation.org to download a form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.