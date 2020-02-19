Nate Eckley, owner of High Caliber Computer Systems, specializes in helping local businesses with their IT and security needs and assisting them to implement solutions that they need to stay a viable company in today’s fast paced world. He’s also a pretty great videographer.
Eckley’s recent partnership with Physicians Clinic Heart Care Center and the Jennie Edmundson Foundation will be on display Feb. 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Mid-America Center, when the fourth annual Dance to the Beat kicks off.
The concert fundraiser, featuring local band “Taxi Driver,” not only raises important funds for cardiac patients in need, but, through Nate’s video’s, it also raises awareness.
“Upon meeting with the Dance to the Beat team I never knew the need for what they are trying to accomplish with events like this,” he said. “I learned that outreach and education is huge for cardiac patients, ensuring they know what to do and who to call when they feel that something just isn’t right.”
When he’s not busy with his business, Nate and his wife, Kayla, keep very busy with their two beautiful 7-month-old twin girls, Charly and Fynly.
Join them at the Mid America Center on Feb. 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. A $30 ticket buys you an evening of music and dancing, light appetizers, raffles and a chance at some really great auction items.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040. Tickets will also be available at the door.
