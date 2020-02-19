Rick Killion, Iowa Market President for American National Bank, has been a volunteer at the Dance to the Beat fundraiser for cardiac patients for the past several years. American National Bank has been a longtime financial supporter of the Council Bluffs community and of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“At American National Bank, we focus our support on organizations providing services that build our communities and address the needs of low-to-moderate income households and neighborhoods,” he said. “Being a corporate sponsor of Dance to the Beat is just another way that American National Bank is investing financial resources in pursuit of building stronger communities.”
Dance to the Beat, a fundraiser featuring the band Taxi Driver, benefits cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Proceeds from the dance assist uninsured and underinsured cardiac patients with much-needed services like cardiac rehab, medications, transportation and everyday living expenses such as rent, utilities and groceries.
This year’s event has special meaning to those at American National Bank. In early December, a longtime bank employee experienced a fatal heart attack while at work, hitting home the importance education and cardiac care.
Join us at the Mid-America Center on Feb. 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. Your $30 ticket buys you an evening of music and dancing, light appetizers, raffles and a chance at auction items.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040. Tickets will also be available at the door.
