Romeo the dog is a little shy when you first meet him, but deep inside he’s quite the romantic.
Romeo is a 1-year-old male Pit Bull mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He was brought to the shelter as an owner surrender and has been at Midlands since the end of December. He is shy around strangers at first, but is quick to wag his tail and give puppy kisses once he warms up to you. Being a Pit Bull, Romeo must be adopted outside the Council Bluffs city limits. He likes to be top dog, so it is preferred that he be the only pet of his potential household. Romeo’s adoption fee is $150.
Speaking of puppy love, Midlands is currently gearing up for the annual Wag-A-Gram fundraiser. Area romantics can surprise their loved ones with office or home visits by an ambassador dog from the shelter. The cost is $45 and includes a Valentine’s note, a long stem red rose and cookie. There is also a new corporate option for businesses to get in on the adorable action. The cost ranges from $150 to $350 depending on how many employees are in the company. Visit midlandshumanesociety.org or contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org with any questions or to reserve a spot.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at the Midlands website or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
