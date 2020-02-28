Feb. 28 Face of the Day: Ryan Gocken

Ryan Gocken is the territory manager for Abbott CRM, one of this year’s Dance to the Beat presenting sponsors. The CRM stands for cardiac rhythm management, which is the division that specializes in devices to treat slow and fast heartbeats.
Ryan joined Abbott in 1999 and “has had the pleasure of working with Drs. Armbruster, Ayoub and Brandt for the last 20 years.”
“I very much enjoy the relationship I have with Jennie. It’s a very unique environment in that everyone works so well together and has fun doing it,” he said. “We are pleased to be able to support the cardiovascular team at Jennie in this way.”
Ryan lives in Waterloo and has been married for 22 years. He has a son and a daughter that keep him busy in his free time. He also enjoys playing golf and spending time on the water. Ryan and his family have two Corgi dogs that they adore.
Come support the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cardiovascular Services and Jennie Edmundson Foundation with a night of dancing to Taxi Driver at Dance to the Beat on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040 or visit our website at jehfoundation.org to download a form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.