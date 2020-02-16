She’s back! Sarah Girres, formerly one of the lead singers of the local band “Taxi Driver,” is coming out of retirement for the upcoming Methodist Jennie Edmundson Dance to the Beat fundraiser for cardiovascular patients.
If you are a follower of the band, then you know what a great evening Feb. 29 is shaping up to be. The event will be at the Mid-America Center from 7 to 11 p.m.
“Taxi Driver” started in 1991 as a jam band and changed into a female-fronted band with interactive stage presence and strong, solid harmonies in 1998. The band plays oldies, ‘80s, classic rock, country and some new stuff.
“Just enough to keep all age groups interested, dancing and having a good time.” says Girres.
The band doesn’t have a predetermined set list; they watch the crowd and let the audience dictate the music. Sarah recently retired from the band after 22 years to spend more time with her husband, Chris, and daughters Baylie and Preslie.
Sarah and her family have been long time supporters of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation as her mother, Marilyn Weber, was honored in 2014 with the “Spirit of Courage” Lifetime Achievement Award for her valiant battle with cancer. Sarah continues the tradition by supporting the work of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
The band and Sarah will be playing at the “Dance to the Beat” fundraiser on Feb. 29 at the Mid-America Center to raise awareness of Cardiac Care during National Heart Month.
In addition to the live band, the evening will feature raffles, appetizers, and drinks. Proceeds benefit MJEH cardiovascular patients who need assistance paying for medications or other expenses.
For more information about the “Dance to the Beat” fundraising event, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.Tickets will be available at the door.
