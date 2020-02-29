Ward Prine is the owner of Corporate Caddie Janitorial, a firm of 40-plus team members that provides janitorial services for clients and facilities in the Council Bluffs-Omaha Metro area. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Methodist Physicians Clinic Heart Care Center are two of those facilities.
Ward and his wife of 24 years, Kelly, have two children. Wil, who is attending UNO for construction management and Ja’Chai Baker, who attends Southeast Missouri State University and is a starting offensive linemen on their 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championship football team.
In his free time, Ward likes to golf, watch college football (especially the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State), work out and read.
Corporate Caddie Janitorial is a corporate sponsor of this evening’s, concert fundraiser to benefit cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Dance to the Beat, featuring local band favorite, Taxi-Driver, will be held at the Mid-America Center from 7-11 p.m. Proceeds from the dance assist uninsured and underinsured cardiac patients, with much needed services like cardiac rehab, medications, transportation and everyday living expenses such as rent, utilities and groceries.
When asked why he’s a supporter of Dance to the Beat, he stated, “We believe that Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is a centerpiece of our community and we want to support their efforts, the best we can. We are excited at the opportunity to help raise funds for cardiovascular patients in need, and we thank Methodist Physicians Clinic Heart Care Center for all they do for our community.”
Join Dance to the Beat at the Mid-America Center tonight from 7 to 11 p.m. A $30 ticket buys an evening of music, dancing, light appetizers, a chance at raffles and some auction items.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, please call 712-396-6040. Tickets will also be available at the door.
