Abby Lapp, left, and Alydah McMillen are best friends, and they spent some quality time together this weekend.
Abby, 13, is a native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, but she’s spent most of her life growing up in Council Bluffs. Her dad, Jeremy, works for Menards and he moved his family to southwest Iowa about 10 years ago to help launch the Menards distribution center in Shelby.
Abby attended Tri-Center Elementary School for a little bit before transferring to Hoover Elementary School during her third-grade year. That’s when and where she met Alydah, and the two have been great friends ever since.
Abby and Alydah, now both eighth-graders at Kirn Middle School, were spotted having some fun in the sun, ice fishing at Big Lake Park Saturday afternoon. The unseasonably-warm weather brought several people out to try their luck at catching some rainbow trout. The two were joined by Abby’s dad and her younger brother, Henry, 6.
The two said they’ve enjoyed their time at the renovated mall space that is housing Kirn this school year, but they’re both ready to move on to high school. Abby said that while many kids her age can be nervous about taking the step up to high school, she’s more than ready to become a member of the Lynx family at Abraham Lincoln High School.
The two said they’re ready for the new freedoms and responsibilities that come with getting older. Alydah said she is excited about the idea of getting a job and earning her own money. Abby is almost old enough to start learning how to drive and is looking forward to getting behind the wheel.
Abby and Alydah are growing up, and they’re glad to be doing it together.
