Iowa Western Community College trustees and search committee members now have a profile of the candidate they hope to hire as the college’s next president.
Based on more than 100 responses to an online survey and comments made at four public forums Wednesday — two in Council Bluffs and one each in Clarinda and Harlan — Julie Golder, vice president of search services for the Association of Community College Trustees, wrote up a draft that was amended and revised by the Iowa Western Presidential Search Committee Thursday morning, then tweaked and approved by the college’s Board of Trustees Thursday afternoon.
“There have been hundreds of voices that have been heard to put this together,” Golder said.
Board President Brent Siegrist, Vice President Connie Hornbeck and board members Dr. John Marshall and Stan Sibley, who also sit on the search committee, felt good about the committee’s work. Eighteen of the committee’s 20 members attended in person, and the other two participated remotely, Siegrist said.
“Everybody was very engaged, and it went very well,” he said.
After a brief description of the college and area, the profile begins with a general statement about the desired candidate and a list of six opportunities and challenges he or she will face.
“The president of IWCC will be a strong communicator and collaborator, serve as a visible spokesperson throughout the region, make a long-term commitment to the college and address the following opportunities and challenges:
1. Increase enrollment and retention by modernizing processes, promoting and showcasing IWCC’s strengths and offering innovative programs and support services to attract students from both inside and outside of IWCC’s service area.
2. Continue to build relationships throughout the state and region and increase external funding to strengthen and expand career, technical and trade programs, facilitate transfer articulation with four-year institutions, improve online learning and collaborate with over 30 K-12 districts/school systems.
3. Further develop strategic partnerships with business and industry in order to best serve and nimbly respond to changing needs.
4. Assess, repair and renovate the repurposing of spaces and facilities to meet enrollment and student service demands.
5. Provide visionary leadership, cultivate a climate of inclusion and trust and focus on decisions which are in the best interest of all students.
6. Function within financial realities.”
The profile goes on to list numerous “ideal characteristics” of the candidate who is selected. The president should be committed to academic excellence and diversity and have “experience providing oversight and accountability for a large and complex budget,” the profile states.
The person should have “experience implementing bond projects and overseeing construction projects and facilities,” as well as “proven success in developing and executing a strategic plan” and “a successful track record of building new relationships and fundraising.”
The candidate should also have experience “engaging with a foundation, alumni and community leaders while developing a culture of philanthropy,” the profile states. The Board added the reference to the foundation and also called for a link connecting candidates with information about the area.
He or she should be “an academic leader who works in partnership with faculty and staff and supports interdepartmental communication and collaboration,” as well as “ongoing modernization for different modalities of learning.”
The person should be a “compassionate leader who possesses a comprehensive understanding of the needs of all students and a demonstrated cultural competency to meeting the needs of students with diverse abilities and diverse academic, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds,” the profile states.
The candidate should have “experience working at an institution with pre-college experiences, concurrent-enrollment opportunities, athletic programs and student housing.”
He or she should be “an exceptional collaborator and mediator who is committed to empowering, retaining and working with faculty, staff and administrators” and “a leader of integrity who is open-minded, transparent, honest, approachable and enthusiastic.”
The profile will be posted soon on the Iowa Western website at iwcc.edu under the main picture at “President Search.” By Monday, it will also be posted on ACCT’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.