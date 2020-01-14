Brianne Hanson is embracing the arts as a middle schooler.
Hanson, 13, moved to Council Bluffs five years ago. She attended Franklin Elementary School, starting as a second-grader. She is currently a seventh-grader at Wilson Middle School. Halfway through her middle school career, Hanson said she is enjoying her time at Wilson “very much so.”
She said she gets to see her friends many times throughout the school days, and that the teachers and administrators keep things running smoothly in the classrooms and out in the halls. Hanson is involved outside the classroom, participating in Wilson’s band and music programs. She picked up playing flute last year, and she is currently first chair in the school band.
She said she loves performing, learning the technical aspects of her instrument and tapping into her creative side. She said she is “definitely” looking forward to continuing playing music in high school.
Speaking of creativity, Hanson also enjoys art. She spent part of her Saturday at Teen Central, the second-floor oasis for middle school and high school students at the Council Bluffs Public Library. She hung out with a few friends from school and spent the late morning drawing.
She said she enjoys having a resource like Teen Central, where she can zone out and do her own thing, socialize with friends and peers, game on the library computers or participate in free programming and classes.
Teen Central is celebrating its 10th anniversary soon, and the library is hosting a special event for the occasion on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature Los Angeles-based young adult author Julie Berry, who will talk about and read from her new novel, “Lovely War.”
