Bruce Chubick is a member of the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club. He joined the club because he “admires the projects the club does to improve our community and wanted to be a part of it.”
For example, last September the Noon Rotary Club sponsored the Latino Festival’s children’s area. They also participated with the Centennial Rotary Club in giving a grant to the Southwest Iowa Coalition on Human Trafficking; and, in the spring they will be partnering with the Centennial Rotary Club and other community partners to put on the Fifth Grade Career Fair.
This weekend, Rotary Club volunteers will be accepting food and monetary donations at local grocery stores. All donations will stay in our community to help those in need.
In Chubick’s professional life, he has been a mortgage loan officer for 15 years. He recently joined the Council Bluffs branch of CMG Financial. He says his work is rewarding in that he gets to be a part of helping families realize their dream of homeownership.
Chubick is also assistant basketball coach at Omaha South High School where he gets the opportunity to coach alongside his father, Bruce Chubick Sr. Chubick says coaching gives him the chance to give something back to a game that has afforded him so many opportunities, and to help young people get to experience some of those same opportunities.
The Souper Bowl Food Drive takes place Friday 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following participating grocery stores: Hy-Vee on Madison Avenue, Hy-Vee on West Broadway and Fareway on McKenzie Avenue.
When you’re stocking up for the big game, please remember to help our local food pantries by donating money or non-perishable grocery items to Rotary volunteers who will be accepting donations at the front of the stores. Five dollars buys a bag of groceries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.