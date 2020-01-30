Cathy Novotny is a Council Bluffs native who works for Veridian Credit Union on West Broadway.
“I have been with the credit union for three years. I have worked in the financial business for 41 years,” she said. “Currently, my position is loan officer/branch manager assistant.
“I am very passionate about the Council Bluffs community and enjoy volunteering when I can. I joined the Centennial Rotary Morning Club after finding out that they are identified as a global network of neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and amongst themselves.
“I felt the passion of what this means to me in my life and want to share it with people in my community and around the world.”
According to feedingamerica.org, hunger and health are deeply connected. People who are food insecure are disproportionately affected by diet-sensitive chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and according to research, food insecurity is also linked to many adverse effects to overall health.
“One of my favorite events is The Rotary Souper Bowl Food Drive which takes place Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following participating grocery stores: Hy-Vee on Madison Avenue, Hy-Vee on West Broadway and Fareway on McKenzie Avenue,” she said.
When you’re stocking up for the big game, please remember to help local food pantries by donating money or non-perishable grocery items to Rotary volunteers who will be accepting donations at the front of the stores. Five dollars buys a bag of groceries.
