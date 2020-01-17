Claire Kohlhaas wants to let it go and play in the snow. Kohlhaas, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and a first-grader at St. Albert Elementary School.
She is a student in teacher Lisa Ball’s classroom. She got to be the helper of the day in class earlier this week, and with the position she got to lead the class line through the hallways and she was also in charge of marking the class calendar counting down to the 100th day of school, which she said was just over 10 days away. The school will celebrate the occasion, but what the party will be is still a surprise.
She said her favorite part of the school day is her lunch period, when she enjoys socializing over a meal with her friends. Wednesday afternoon, she snacked on grapes, veggie straws and some pepperoni. Kohlhaas sometimes has a hot meal served at school, and she said she’s a fan of the tacos and Chinese chicken.
Kohlhaas is an active little girl, and she’s currently in the middle of youth basketball season. She’s been playing since kindergarten, and she said the game helps teach her how to work with others while having fun and getting exercise. Kohlhaas will celebrate her seventh birthday next month on Feb. 13.
Like many kids her age, Kohlhaas is a “Frozen” fanatic, and she will celebrate her birthday at the movie theater to see the second installment of the animated film series. She said she loves all the characters and can’t quite choose who she wants to cosplay as during her party, but she is leaning toward being Elsa.
Speaking of “Frozen,” Kohlhaas loves the snow and she’s hoping Council Bluffs sees lots of it this weekend so she can have some fun playing outside. She said every time it snows she likes to pretend she is in the land of Arendelle, the fictional locaton the movies are set in. St. Albert students were praying for a snow day today, but that fate was not yet decided at the time of her interview.
However, Kohlhaas will likely have her time in the snow this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.