Cody Forristall is a member of the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club.
“I got involved with Rotary back in 2018 as a way to get more involved in the community. Since joining the club, I volunteered at multiple events, including the upcoming Souper Bowl Food Drive.
“Through Rotary I have also had the opportunity to get involved with organizations like MOHM’s Place to help serve meals to the homeless and Children’s Square where I plan to get more involved in helping some of the local youth.
“Along with my business partner Josh Kallsen, we own and operate PowerTech, LLC. PowerTech works with commercial facility managers around the Midwest. We provide electrical, HVAC, construction and generator services for our clients. Our core purpose is to solve problems for our clients, while creating opportunities for our people.
“Josh and I are both committed to giving back to our local communities, and Rotary has provided us with many great opportunities to do just that.”
The Souper Bowl Food Drive takes place Friday, Jan. 31, 3 to 7 p.m, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following participating grocery stores: Hy-Vee Madison Ave., Hy-Vee Broadway, Fareway on McKenzie Avenue, and Walmart on Manawa Center Drive.
When you’re stocking up for the big game, please remember to help local food pantries by donating money or non-perishable grocery items to Rotary volunteers who will be accepting donations at the front of the stores.
