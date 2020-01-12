The recent snow reminded Evey Suntrup of home.
Evey, 13, grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, but moved to Council Bluffs three years ago. She is currently a seventh-grader at Wilson Middle School and spent a year at Carter Lake Elementary School before becoming a Junior Jacket. She said there are many big differences living in southwest Iowa compared to Wyoming. She said the humidity difference is very notable, and she said it gets much hotter here in the summer months. She grew up next to mountains, another obvious difference
She said she enjoyed Friday afternoon’s snow shower as it reminded her of home. She said she goes back to visit every summer.
Although she’s relatively new to town, Evey said she is getting along just fine. She said Wilson has treated her well, and that the teachers always have her back.
Evey spent part of her Saturday at Teen Central, the second-floor oasis for middle school and high school students at the Council Bluffs Public Library. She hung out with a few friends from school and spent the late morning drawing. She said she enjoys having a resource like Teen Central for her peers to call their own.
Teen Central is celebrating its tenth anniversary soon, and the library is hosting a special event for the occasion on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature Los Angeles-based young adult author Julie Berry, who will talk about and read from her new novel, “Lovely War.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.