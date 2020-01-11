Harper Snead likes keeping busy, so she stays involved outside of the classroom.
Snead, 16, is a native of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, but her family moved to Council Bluffs in 2006, so she’s lived in southwest Iowa most of her life. She attended Hoover Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a junior. She said high school has been a great experience.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said. “I enjoy being involved in so many activities here. I feel the teachers are really accommodating for students who are involved. It’s nice.”
Snead is involved in athletics and a number of other extracurricular activities. She is on the junior varsity basketball team, and she is in the middle of hoops season. She said the team has only lost two games so far this season, and they’re unbeaten in conference play. A front office staff member passing by noted Snead has “an awesome three-point shot.” She is also a member of the varsity tennis squad, which gets back in action this spring. She said she played tennis as a kid, but quit for awhile. She got back into the game her freshman year and has been playing ever since. Due to senior teammates graduating last year, Snead has been bumped up to the team’s No. 1 slot.
Outside of athletics, Snead is a member of the concert and marching bands, DECA and she just got accepted onto the school’s yearbook staff. She said it’s a busy life, but being really involved outside the classroom has presented her with many new experiences, and she’s made a lot of good friends and memories along the way.
She doesn’t have a lot of time outside of her activities, but when she does Snead said she loves reading. She said she grew up with the “Harry Potter” series, which has a special place in her heart. She also enjoys skiing, and her family tries to get out to Colorado at least once a season. Her family spent part of Christmas break out at Winter Park, and she said the mountains were a nice change pace from home.
Snead said she is thinking ahead to college and has a number of campus visits planned. She said her dad attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence, so she is eligible for the school’s legacy scholarship. She also has her eye on the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Iowa State University. She isn’t quite sure what she wants to study yet, but she’s knows she wants a career that doesn’t involve sitting at a desk. She said she is passionate about helping others, and she said she’s been considering the medical and criminal justice fields. Snead said her current college goal is improving her ACT score.
Snead has a lot to plan for soon, but she knows she’ll be prepared when the time comes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.