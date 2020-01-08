Jackie Sindelar has a passion for helping people.
Sindelar, 18, was born and raised in Honey Creek, and since kindergarten she’s been making the drive to Council Bluffs, where she is currently a senior at St. Albert High School. Halfway through her final year at St. Albert, she said she can’t believe where the time has gone.
“It just kind of hit me, coming back from winter break,” she said. “It’s my last semester at St. Albert. It’s kind of exciting and I’m kind of nervous all at the same time.”
Sindelar said she’s enjoyed growing up with so many familiar faces. She’s the youngest of three siblings, and her brothers Josh and Jeremy graduated from St. Albert ahead of her. She said she’s made several great friendships over the years and even more great memories. Outside the classroom, Sindelar is a member of the cheerleading squad. She said she’s going to enjoy her final basketball and wrestling seasons as much as she can. She’s also looking forward to her last season with the Garner R.O.C.K.S. 4-H club, which will culminate with Westfair this summer. She said she is running for queen this year, as well.
Following graduation, Sindelar said she’s going to Wayne State College in Nebraska, where she plans on studying pre-nursing. Her mom is a nurse and her dad is a respiratory therapist, so the medical background runs in the family. Sindelar also volunteers at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital twice a week, and she said she enjoys socializing with patients while trying to make them comfortable. She said she’s always wanted to work in the medical field.
Sindelar’s high school career ends in May, so she plans on making as many memories as she can before she moves on to the next chapter in her life.
