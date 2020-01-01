Hello, and happy new year from me, Daily Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer.
I guess this is my yearly tradition, starring as Face of the Day at the beginning of the year (except for last year when we had a submitted series running). It’s hard to believe that 2019 went so quickly, and even harder to believe that I recently started my seventh year working for the newspaper. I’ve been here even longer if you count my internship a year prior.
As always, it was a year full of memories. Being the only full-time photographer on staff, I cover a lot of ground in southwest Iowa on a daily basis. The flooding, of course, was a subject I was very involved in, and will continue to be as the aftermath is still being sorted out. The road to the 2020 election was also a big part of my year, and things will heat up soon with the Iowa caucuses coming up next month. I captured several athletic triumphs from our local high school athletes, which is one of my passions. And I was involved in several stories about people across the city and region. I see so many different faces, some old and some new, day in and day out. My job never gets boring, which is what keeps me coming back. The days can be long, but I am blessed to have a job doing what I love.
Council Bluffs has been a very welcoming community to me ever since I started working over here, and I’m proud to be a part of it. I’m sure I’ll be seeing plenty of you very soon. Enjoy the new year!
