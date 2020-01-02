Jose Avalos is looking to do some gaming in the new year.
Avalos is an eighth-grader at Kirn Middle School and a Council Bluffs resident. Halfway through the first year at the Madison Campus, he said it’s been an enjoyable experience. He said it was really easy to get used to, and it’s easier to navigate than the original Kirn location. He said it feels just like being in a normal school.
Avalos is an avid gamer, and he’s been doing a lot of it during winter break. His current favorite title is “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” which he is playing on the Xbox One. Avalos is a big “Star Wars” fan, so this game was meant for him.
“It’s really fun,” he said. “It’s an action/adventure game, and you get new abilities when you level up. You can unlock Force and lightsaber abilities in a skill tree. There’s just a lot to do.”
Speaking of the “Star Wars” property, Avalos said he’s already seen “The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters. He said he enjoyed the film, but was surprised with how much hate it was getting in reviews and social media. He did agree with others that the character of Finn, played by John Boyega, was very underused in the final film of the recent trilogy.
When Avalos isn’t gaming at home, he’s doing it at Teen Central, the second-floor oasis for middle school and high school students at the Council Bluffs Public Library. He said Teen Central is a great resource for kids his age, and he enjoys being able to socialize and play games in a setting designed for his peers. He usually logs on to “Roblox,” a classic desktop title. He was happy to learn that Teen Central is getting brand new gaming desktops to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The library is also hosting a special event for the anniversary on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature Los Angeles-based young adult author Julie Berry, who will talk about and read from her new novel, “Lovely War.”
