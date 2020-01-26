Kathy Rieger is currently past president of the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club and actively continues to volunteer its many projects. It does much good in the world, and local clubs bring goodwill to the community through activities it does.
This weekend Rotary Club volunteers will be at grocery store locations in Council Bluffs to collect food and monetary donations for the Council Bluffs Food Bank. All donations will stay in our community to help those in need.
One out of six Americans experience food insecurity today. Food pantries help nourish these Americans — including a quarter of all kids under six — who rely on these pantries.
“In my day, job I’m the director of the Council Bluffs Public Library. I enjoy our weekly Rotary Club meetings because it gives me the opportunity to build partnerships with others and share information about the library. I have been a Rotarian for nearly eight years and consider our members good friends as well as valuable colleagues,” she said.
The Souper Bowl Food Drive takes place Jan. 31, 3 to 7 p.m.; and Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following participating grocery stores: Hy-Vee Madison Avenue, Hy-Vee West Broadway, Fareway on McKenzie Avenue, and Walmart on Manawa Center Drive. When you’re stocking up for the big game, please remember to help the rotary’s local food pantries by donating money or non-perishable grocery items to Rotary volunteers who will be accepting donations at the front of the stores.
