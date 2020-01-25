Keagan Trahan is looking forward to his last season with the guys before saying goodbye to Lewis Central.
Trahan, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Lewis Central High School. He attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School for his kindergarten and first-grade years before transferring to the Lewis Central Community School District, where he’s been ever since. Graduation is just a few months away, and Trahan said he’s made a lot of memories at L.C.
He said he’s excited to move on and experience college and beyond. But he also said taking the next step in life can be intimidating at times.
“It’s kind of scary, you know?” he said. “Moving out of town, going to college. It’s going to be a totally new experience. You never know what the future’s going to hold.”
Trahan is looking to go to college out east, in South Carolina or Virginia. He has an interest in working in the intelligence field, at somewhere like the FBI or CIA. He said he wants to travel the globe and experience the different cultures of the world, which is why he wants to major and have a background in international studies.
Trahan has had some big moments as a student athlete, playing football and baseball. He played as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football team, which made it to the Class 3-A state semifinals the past two seasons. He said it was awesome making it the first year, as it was the first trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls in Titan history, and he said doing it the very next year under new head coach Justin Kammrad was just as amazing.
“Last year, it was kind of overwhelming,” he said. “But this year, it was kind of an expectation that we get there again. We all believed, trusted the system, and we did it.”
For his final season of baseball, Trahan will be playing under a new coach, too, as former head coach Lee Toole retired last summer. He said he wants to end his high school athletic career giving it all he’s got, and he’s ready to compete with his guys one last time.
“I just want to enjoy what’s left and not take anything for granted,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.