Korryn Baxter had plenty of fun, inside and outside, during her snow day Wednesday.
Korryn, 3, is a Honey Creek native and a member of the Little Lions Preschool at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Like most kids in the area, Baxter had a day off from school, and she spent it with her brother, Scott, 2, and her nanny, Brittany Bourlier of Council Bluffs.
Korryn calls her brother Scotty D., which stands for “Danger” because he has a lot of energy. Bourlier knows the Baxter family from watching the two siblings’ older brother, Coleman, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center when he was their age, so when their mom was pregnant with Scott she asked if she wanted to be their nanny. The trio wanted to make a trek to Omaha Children’s Museum Wednesday; but it was closed like so many other places in the metropolitan area, so they chose to go to a spot they visit frequently, the Council Bluffs Public Library.
Korryn and her brother spent the morning playing in the library’s youth services area, where they enjoyed checking out play food items from the pretend grocery store. They made sure to get plenty of breakfast supplies, complete with orange juice, pancake mix and syrup. Bourlier was nearby, checking out books that the two might be interested in. She said they hit up the library multiple times a week to take advantage of the free programming and other resources offered. They later went to Bourlier’s house, where they played with her puppies.
Korryn wasn’t going to spend the entire day indoors, though. She said she loves the snow, and loves playing in it even more. Her family lives on a hill, so she’s mere steps away from a sledding session. She hasn’t built a snowman yet this year, but the thick, wet snow will make it easy for her when she wants to build one.
No matter the weather, Korryn loves hanging out with her brother and her nanny.
