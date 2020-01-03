Fifth-grader Lena Flynn is an avid reader.
Having attended Roosevelt Elementary School since second grade, Lena, 10, said reading is her favorite subject.
Lena said she’s read every Harry Potter book twice, except for the seventh book. She likes that the series includes adventure, but she can relate to some of things that are happening in the book. Lena said some of her favorite books and movies are the sad ones.
Lena went back to school with the rest of the Council Bluffs Community School District students on Thursday. Over winter break, Lena said she went to her grandmother’s house and spent time with her cousins. Her cousin, Sarah, loves to play YouTube videos and dance with her 3-year-old brother and Lena.
Last year, Lena said her family talked about moving to Tennessee, which caused some fear that she would miss all of her friends. Since that hasn’t happened, Lena said she looks forward to making new and better friends the rest of the year and into sixth grade.
Lena is also looking forward to her birthday coming up on Jan. 31. She shares the same birthday as Justin Timberlake, she said.
As she gets closer to sixth grade, Lena said she wants to play soccer because she enjoys being the goalie. Throughout her elementary experience, she’s beem involved in softball, dance, gymnastics, volleyball and basketball.
Roosevelt Principal Brett Abbotts said Lena is a bright student, that no matter what she chooses to do in life, she will be limitless. Abbotts said Lena sometimes takes a step back in a one-one-one setting, but in the face of like-minded students, she takes the lead.
