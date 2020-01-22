Macy Higginbotham is “really excited” to start the next chapter in her life, but not before taking in the rest of her high school career.
Higginbotham, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. She’s been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools since kindergarten, and she went to preschool in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where her family temporarily moved for work as her father is an engineer for HGM Associates Inc., and he worked on a project in the land of Cheeseheads back then. She said her family are huge Green Bay Packers fans, and they weren’t too excited to see San Francisco beat them 37-20 in the NFC Championship Sunday to end their Super Bowl aspirations, but she’s looking ahead to next season.
With graduation just months away, Higginbotham reflected on her time as a member of the Saintes and Falcons family. She said it’s a tight-knit community at the school, where everybody knows each other and can get along.
Higginbotham will attend Iowa State University next fall, where she will study elementary education. Having family members as teachers, she said education is in her blood, and she loves working with kids. She said she has an aunt that teaches preschool and she always helps her set up her classroom at the start of the school year. She said she’s always wanted a classroom to call her own. She said it will be interesting going from a smaller school like St. Albert to such a large university, but she is looking forward to new experiences in her young adult life.
“I’m looking forward to going to a big school,” she said. “It’ll be weird not knowing everyone like I do here, but I’m also excited for that aspect, meeting a bunch of new people and having new experiences.”
Higginbotham keeps plenty busy outside the classroom, participating in athletics and a number of other activities. She is a member of the cheerleading team, and she took the trip to Glenwood last night to cheer St. Albert on against the Rams for an evening of basketball. She said it’s always a thrill to help bring up the energy in the crowd as her school competes. She also plays soccer, and is looking for her final season with the Saintes. She said the team is getting new uniforms this year, so she’ll be going out in style.
She also participates in student council, National Honor Society and the St. Albert drama department, which is putting on a production of playwright Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” later this year. Higginbotham said she “can’t stand sitting around,” which is why she likes to stay so involved.
Higginbotham has a lot to look forward to after high school, but she plans on making the most of her last few months at St. Albert.
