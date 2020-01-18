Nate Newton is ready to leave it all out on the field as his high school career comes to a close.
Newton, 18, was born and raised in Carter Lake, and he still lives there today. He’s currently a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School, and he attended Carter Lake Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.
More than halfway through his final year at T.J., Newton reflected on his high school years. He said he didn’t quite know what to expect, but he said the people and the culture at T.J. made the past four year worthwhile. With graduation just a few months away, Newton said he’s nervous and taking the next step in life, but he will have many great memories to take with him.
“I’m excited, but I know I’m going to miss it when I’m gone,” he said. “I didn’t believe it when everybody told me I’d miss it, but I’m going to miss my friends and family here at T.J. It’ll be different when everyone branches out and goes their own way.”
Newton still has some things to do before he leaves T.J., though. He is a three-sport athlete, and he has two more seasons to complete before ending his high school athletic career. He finished his last golf season in the fall, and he is currently looking ahead to tennis this spring. He said it’s a sport he picked up on a whim freshman year, but he’s competed as the team’s No. 1 player in varsity tennis the past couple of years, and he’s hoping to lock that spot down this season.
He is also on the Yellow Jackets baseball team, playing catcher. He said his school year won’t be over until July when the season ends, so he is looking forward to spending some extra time with his friends and teammates, some of whom he’s been playing with since preschool, this summer.
Newton said he plans in staying local when he goes off to college. He said he is interested in pursuing trade school after taking classes in the Council Bluffs Community School District’s TradeWorks Academy. He said he loves working with his hands, and the prospect of quick certification and well-paying jobs in the state intrigue him.
Newton has a wide-open future ahead of him, but he’s trying to savor the rest of his time at T.J. while it lasts.
