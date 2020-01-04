Jan. 4 Face of the Day: Raymundo Zambrano

Raymundo Zambrano is preparing himself to have a bright future. Raymundo, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a fifth-grader at Franklin Elementary School.
He just returned to the classroom Thursday following Christmas and winter break. Halfway through his final year of elementary school, Raymundo said he has made a lot of great memories at Franklin, which he plans on taking with him to Wilson Middle School next fall.
“I’m really going to miss this place when I leave,” he said. “But I know I’m going to make friends in my new school.”
Raymundo said he loves learning and he works hard in the classroom. He said he enjoys challenging himself and making his family proud. He said middle school will provide him new experiences and challenges in the classroom, which he is looking forward to.
Raymundo is well-rounded in his academic enjoyment, taking in the technical challenges of mathematics while also indulging his creative side with art. He said his family, friends and teachers have been very supportive and have helped him become who he is today.
Speaking of art, Raymundo said he enjoys expressing himself through drawing and music. He said he is also sketching, doodling or painting at home. He said he also received a piano for Christmas after an old one broke. He said he is looking into formal lessons, but he’s also made good progress through tutorial videos on YouTube, where he also goes to listen to music.
Raymundo said he’s ready to take the step up to middle school, but he plans on cherishing the last few months he has at Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.