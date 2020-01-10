Reese Van Osdel said being involved has made for a positive high school experience.
Van Osdel, 16, is a Council Bluffs resident and a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L.
“I love it here,” she said. “I try to get involved in as much stuff as I can.”
Van Osdel is always looking for new experiences, and she’s certainly done that this year. She joined the school bowling team this year and also enrolled in broadcasting courses after taking an introduction to journalism class earlier. She said the bowling team is in the middle of its season, and they even had a meet at Thunderbowl Thursday evening.
She’ll admit she isn’t the best bowler, but she said she’s been enjoying learning the game and having fun with her teammates. Van Osdel has also been active in broadcasting, taking part in creating feature stories on student life at A.L. for the school’s Lincoln Pride Television program, or LPTV. She said she enjoys creating content relevant to the interests of her peers — from finding the stories, to shooting video and interviews to helping editors put it all together. She said she loves featuring the fun, creative side of A.L.
“It’s been super fun, and I think we’ve done a lot of cool stories this year,” she said. “I think we’re going to be doing a yoga story this week, which will be cool.”
She still has time to think about her future, but she is already thinking ahead to college and a career after that. She said she’d like to stay close to home, and that she’s interested in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She is passionate about conservation and the world around her, and said a career in biology would be worthwhile.
Van Osdel is also a budding artist, and she spends a lot of time working with her hands. She has been a fellow in the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program for the past few semesters, which is sponsored by Joslyn Museum in Omaha. The program culminates in a student art show in Omaha every semester, where she’s had individual pieces featured, as well as group work on a mural at the studio space on Leavenworth Street. In the program, she goes to Omaha twice a week to hone her craft, and she said the tutelage of experienced artists and working with her creatively-inclined peers has helped push her in her endeavors.
Outside of school, Van Osdel said she loves spending time with her dogs and rollerskating. She looked forward to doing both after school yesterday with the unseasonably warm afternoon we had in Council Bluffs.
