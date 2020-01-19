Rodnesia Smith-Carter is used to the snow after growing up in the northern Midwest.
Smith-Carter, 18, grew up in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, but she moved to Council Bluffs nearly four years ago when her mom took a nursing job in the area. She enrolled at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a senior. She said moving to a new city as a teenager can be daunting, but she said she quickly found a second home at T.J.
With graduation only months away, Smith-Carter said it still hasn’t hit her that she’ll be moving on to the next part of her life very soon.
“If I’m being honest, it really hasn’t hit me yet, but the teachers keep reminding me,” she said with a laugh. “It probably will soon, though.”
Smith-Carter is a dedicated athlete, playing volleyball, running track and grappling on the wrestling squad. She attended an all-girls school in Kansas City last year, and she said it’s been an experience switching from wrestling girls to competing against mostly guys. She’s in the middle of wrestling season and will be gearing up for track soon. She’s a short distance runner, competing in 100- and 200-meter events, as well as some relays. Looking ahead to her final season as a high school athlete, she said she is hoping to make it to the Drake Relays and the state tournament.
Smith-Carter said she plans on staying in town after high school, with a plan to attend Iowa Western Community College. She said she is inspired by her mom’s career in helping others, and she wants to do the same with animals and study to be a veterinary technician.
Smith-Carter has called a few places home in her life, and she said she’s enjoying Council Bluffs as one of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.